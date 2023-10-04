HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates UroGen Pharma (URGN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 4, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 188.64% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for UroGen Pharma is 40.04. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 188.64% from its latest reported closing price of 13.87.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for UroGen Pharma is 95MM, an increase of 30.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 165 funds or institutions reporting positions in UroGen Pharma. This is an increase of 78 owner(s) or 89.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to URGN is 0.08%, a decrease of 23.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.30% to 13,835K shares. The put/call ratio of URGN is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 2,530K shares representing 8.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,919K shares, representing a decrease of 15.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in URGN by 13.18% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 1,060K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services holds 1,026K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,026K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URGN by 34.63% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 857K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 698K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Urogen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGelTM reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen's sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. UroGen's first commercial product, and investigational treatment UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution for patients with low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with operations in Israel.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.