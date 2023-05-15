HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates UroGen Pharma (URGN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 91.30% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for UroGen Pharma is 23.05. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 91.30% from its latest reported closing price of 12.05.

The projected annual revenue for UroGen Pharma is 95MM, an increase of 39.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in UroGen Pharma. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to URGN is 0.13%, a decrease of 13.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.29% to 12,864K shares. The put/call ratio of URGN is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 2,919K shares representing 12.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 1,060K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services holds 1,026K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,026K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URGN by 97,145.10% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 857K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stonepine Capital Management holds 702K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,305K shares, representing a decrease of 86.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in URGN by 55.35% over the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Urogen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGelTM reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen's sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. UroGen's first commercial product, and investigational treatment UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution for patients with low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with operations in Israel.

