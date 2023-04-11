HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Urogen Pharma (URGN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 145.50% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Urogen Pharma is $23.05. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 145.50% from its latest reported closing price of $9.39.

The projected annual revenue for Urogen Pharma is $95MM, an increase of 47.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Qube Research & Technologies holds 17K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 21.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URGN by 21.35% over the last quarter.

Coastal Bridge Advisors holds 37K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Palo Alto Investors holds 24K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 31K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing a decrease of 58.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in URGN by 99.93% over the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 23K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in Urogen Pharma. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 9.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to URGN is 0.16%, an increase of 21.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.59% to 13,361K shares. The put/call ratio of URGN is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

UroGen Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Urogen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGelTM reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen's sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. UroGen's first commercial product, and investigational treatment UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution for patients with low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with operations in Israel.

