HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Uranium Energy (UEC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Uranium Energy (AMEX:UEC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.01% Upside

As of August 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Uranium Energy is 6.95. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 35.01% from its latest reported closing price of 5.15.

The projected annual revenue for Uranium Energy is 27MM, a decrease of 83.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 345 funds or institutions reporting positions in Uranium Energy. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 5.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UEC is 0.24%, an increase of 31.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.97% to 207,302K shares. The put/call ratio of UEC is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 19,503K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,946K shares, representing an increase of 7.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UEC by 24.71% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 17,783K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,440K shares, representing an increase of 7.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UEC by 25.86% over the last quarter.

MMCAP International Inc. SPC holds 13,440K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,261K shares, representing a decrease of 20.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UEC by 63.87% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 12,747K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,173K shares, representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UEC by 22.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,435K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Uranium Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Uranium Energy Corp is a U.S.-based uranium mining and exploration company. In South Texas, the Company's hub-and-spoke operations are anchored by the fully-licensed Hobson Processing Facility which is central to the Palangana, Burke Hollow and Goliad ISR projects. In Wyoming, UEC controls the Reno Creek project, which is the largest permitted, pre-construction ISR uranium project in the U.S. Additionally, the Company controls a pipeline of uranium projects in Arizona, New Mexico and Paraguay, a uranium/vanadium project in Colorado and a large, high-grade ferro-titanium project in Paraguay. The Company's operations are managed by professionals with a recognized profile for excellence in their industry, a profile based on many decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining.

