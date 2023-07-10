HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Uranium Energy (UEC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Uranium Energy (AMEX:UEC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 107.65% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Uranium Energy is 6.96. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 107.65% from its latest reported closing price of 3.35.

The projected annual revenue for Uranium Energy is 27MM, a decrease of 76.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 363 funds or institutions reporting positions in Uranium Energy. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 9.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UEC is 0.18%, an increase of 12.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.21% to 205,312K shares. The put/call ratio of UEC is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XME - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF holds 21,206K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,262K shares, representing a decrease of 19.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UEC by 46.48% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 17,946K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,301K shares, representing an increase of 3.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UEC by 70.50% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 16,440K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,276K shares, representing a decrease of 5.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UEC by 20.29% over the last quarter.

MMCAP International Inc. SPC holds 16,261K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,079K shares, representing an increase of 19.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UEC by 78.39% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 12,173K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,410K shares, representing an increase of 6.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UEC by 22.20% over the last quarter.

Uranium Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Uranium Energy Corp is a U.S.-based uranium mining and exploration company. In South Texas, the Company's hub-and-spoke operations are anchored by the fully-licensed Hobson Processing Facility which is central to the Palangana, Burke Hollow and Goliad ISR projects. In Wyoming, UEC controls the Reno Creek project, which is the largest permitted, pre-construction ISR uranium project in the U.S. Additionally, the Company controls a pipeline of uranium projects in Arizona, New Mexico and Paraguay, a uranium/vanadium project in Colorado and a large, high-grade ferro-titanium project in Paraguay. The Company's operations are managed by professionals with a recognized profile for excellence in their industry, a profile based on many decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining.

