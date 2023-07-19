HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 266.56% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Unicycive Therapeutics is 4.69. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 266.56% from its latest reported closing price of 1.28.
The projected annual revenue for Unicycive Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.14.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unicycive Therapeutics. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 53.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNCY is 0.01%, an increase of 288.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 108.50% to 1,713K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Balyasny Asset Management holds 717K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company.
Nantahala Capital Management holds 647K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 115K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company.
Geode Capital Management holds 96K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 72.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNCY by 1,333.42% over the last quarter.
FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 26K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Unicycive Therapeutics Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Unicycive is a biotechnology company developing novel treatment for kidney diseases. Unicycive's lead drug, Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. UNI-494 is a patent protected new chemical entity in late preclinical development for the treatment of acute kidney injury.
