HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 302.04% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Unicycive Therapeutics is 5.51. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 302.04% from its latest reported closing price of 1.37.

The projected annual revenue for Unicycive Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unicycive Therapeutics. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 21.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNCY is 0.01%, an increase of 246.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 107.47% to 1,713K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Balyasny Asset Management holds 717K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 647K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 96K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 72.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNCY by 1,333.42% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 26K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Unicycive Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Unicycive is a biotechnology company developing novel treatment for kidney diseases. Unicycive's lead drug, Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. UNI-494 is a patent protected new chemical entity in late preclinical development for the treatment of acute kidney injury.

