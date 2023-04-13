HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates U.S. Gold (USAU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 271.64% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for U.S. Gold is $17.17. The forecasts range from a low of $10.60 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 271.64% from its latest reported closing price of $4.62.

The projected annual revenue for U.S. Gold is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.06.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 34K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USAU by 17.70% over the last quarter.

DFVEX - U.s. Vector Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

State Street holds 23K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SWTSX - Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Gold. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 8.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USAU is 0.00%, an increase of 17.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.83% to 481K shares. The put/call ratio of USAU is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

U.S. Gold Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates available on the US. Gold Corp. website. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho.

