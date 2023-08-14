HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Tscan Therapeutics (TCRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 432.28% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tscan Therapeutics is 10.96. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 432.28% from its latest reported closing price of 2.06.

The projected annual revenue for Tscan Therapeutics is 8MM, a decrease of 51.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tscan Therapeutics. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCRX is 0.71%, an increase of 21.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.44% to 11,161K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lynx1 Capital Management holds 5,225K shares representing 11.07% ownership of the company.

EcoR1 Capital holds 5,000K shares representing 10.59% ownership of the company.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 4,000K shares representing 8.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares, representing an increase of 86.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCRX by 738.69% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 2,989K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,785K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tscan Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TScan is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead liquid tumor TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The company is also developing multiplexed TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

