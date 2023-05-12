HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Tscan Therapeutics (TCRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 138.00% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tscan Therapeutics is 10.71. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 138.00% from its latest reported closing price of 4.50.

The projected annual revenue for Tscan Therapeutics is 8MM, a decrease of 54.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tscan Therapeutics. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 8.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCRX is 0.59%, a decrease of 12.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.80% to 10,585K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,785K shares representing 11.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deer Management Co. holds 1,246K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alphabet holds 1,077K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II holds 855K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DC Funds holds 630K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tscan Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TScan is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead liquid tumor TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The company is also developing multiplexed TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

