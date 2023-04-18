HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates TRX Gold (TRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of TRX Gold (AMEX:TRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 105.24% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for TRX Gold is $1.09. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $1.17. The average price target represents an increase of 105.24% from its latest reported closing price of $0.53.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TRX Gold is $63MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.03.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wedbush Securities holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 486K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 290K shares, representing an increase of 40.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRX by 40.36% over the last quarter.

Virtu Financial holds 110K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 67.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRX by 281.83% over the last quarter.

Asset Advisors Investment Management holds 30K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Creative Planning holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRX by 22.46% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in TRX Gold. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 3,500.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRX is 0.00%, an increase of 6,418.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7,845.66% to 2,774K shares. The put/call ratio of TRX is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

TRX Gold Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tanzanian Gold Corporation along with its joint venture partner, STAMICO is building a significant gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania that is based on an expanded Mineral Resource base and the treatment of its mineable Mineral Reserves in two standalone plants. Measured Mineral Resource now stands at 19.98MT at 1.99g/t gold containing 1,281,161 ounces of gold and Indicated Mineral Resource now stand at 15.89MT at 1.48g/t gold containing 755,119 ounces of gold for a combined tonnage of 35.88MT at 1.77g/t gold containing 2,036,280 ounces of gold. The Buckreef Project also contains an Inferred Mineral Resource of 17.8MT at 1.11g/t gold for contained gold of 635,540 ounces of gold. The Company is actively investigating and assessing multiple exploration targets on its property. Please refer to the Company's Updated Mineral Resources Estimate for Buckreef Gold Project, dated May 15, 2020.

See all TRX Gold regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.