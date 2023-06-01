HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.94% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Travere Therapeutics is 27.54. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 53.94% from its latest reported closing price of 17.89.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Travere Therapeutics is 287MM, an increase of 30.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 400 funds or institutions reporting positions in Travere Therapeutics. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TVTX is 0.19%, an increase of 33.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.30% to 93,138K shares. The put/call ratio of TVTX is 1.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 7,148K shares representing 9.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,412K shares, representing an increase of 10.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TVTX by 1.60% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,846K shares representing 9.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,091K shares, representing an increase of 25.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TVTX by 32.73% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 6,147K shares representing 8.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,582K shares, representing an increase of 25.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TVTX by 40.35% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 4,114K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,600K shares, representing an increase of 36.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TVTX by 58.66% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,645K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,556K shares, representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TVTX by 8.94% over the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Travere Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, the company knows the need for treatment options is urgent - that is why its global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, Travere continuously seeks to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope - today and tomorrow.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.