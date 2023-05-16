HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 425.00% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for TOMI Environmental Solutions is 3.57. The forecasts range from a low of 3.54 to a high of $3.68. The average price target represents an increase of 425.00% from its latest reported closing price of 0.68.

The projected annual revenue for TOMI Environmental Solutions is 19MM, an increase of 124.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in TOMI Environmental Solutions. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOMZ is 0.00%, a decrease of 61.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.51% to 1,133K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 485K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 125K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 100K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOMZ by 2.68% over the last quarter.

Scarborough Advisors holds 94K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 65K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOMZ by 32.79% over the last quarter.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Background Information

