HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Timber Pharmaceuticals (TMBR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Timber Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:TMBR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5,000.00% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Timber Pharmaceuticals is $76.50. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 5,000.00% from its latest reported closing price of $1.50.

The projected annual revenue for Timber Pharmaceuticals is $1MM, an increase of 881.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$4.59.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cornerstone Planning Group holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Morgan Stanley holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Steward Partners Investment Advisory holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 5,800.00%.

Sabby Management holds 13K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Timber Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 42.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMBR is 0.00%, an increase of 1,512.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.31% to 43K shares.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases. The Company's investigational therapies have proven mechanisms-of-action backed by decades of clinical experience and well-established CMC (chemistry, manufacturing and control) and safety profiles. The Company is initially focused on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases including congenital ichthyosis (CI), facial angiofibromas (FAs) in tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), and scleroderma.

