HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates ThermoGenesis Holdings (THMO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:THMO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 178.69% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for ThermoGenesis Holdings is 5.10. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 178.69% from its latest reported closing price of 1.83.

The projected annual revenue for ThermoGenesis Holdings is 19MM, an increase of 83.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in ThermoGenesis Holdings. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 30.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THMO is 0.00%, an increase of 78.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 43K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 122K shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares, representing an increase of 36.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THMO by 44.78% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 32K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ITOT - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets a range of automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The Company currently markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally-closed CAR-TXpress™ platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

Key filings for this company:

