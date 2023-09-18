HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 191.16% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for TG Therapeutics is 29.52. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 191.16% from its latest reported closing price of 10.14.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TG Therapeutics is 72MM, an increase of 201.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 443 funds or institutions reporting positions in TG Therapeutics. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 10.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGTX is 0.23%, an increase of 14.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.51% to 93,055K shares. The put/call ratio of TGTX is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Darwin Global Management holds 9,278K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,451K shares, representing a decrease of 12.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGTX by 12.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,279K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,037K shares, representing an increase of 5.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGTX by 61.49% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,471K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,424K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGTX by 59.32% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,160K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,328K shares, representing a decrease of 5.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGTX by 49.62% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,112K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,880K shares, representing an increase of 7.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGTX by 64.53% over the last quarter.

TG Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TG Therapeutics is a fully-integrated, commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. In addition to an active research pipeline including five investigational medicines across these therapeutic areas, TG has received accelerated approval from the U.S. FDA for UKONIQTM (umbralisib), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma who have received at least one prior anti-CD20-based regimen and relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma who have received at least three prior lines of systemic therapies. Currently, the Company has two programs in Phase 3 development for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) and patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and several investigational medicines in Phase 1 clinical development.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.