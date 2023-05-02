HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.34% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for TG Therapeutics is 21.04. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 31.34% from its latest reported closing price of 30.64.

The projected annual revenue for TG Therapeutics is 72MM, an increase of 745.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 380 funds or institutions reporting positions in TG Therapeutics. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 8.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGTX is 0.18%, an increase of 269.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.96% to 98,902K shares. The put/call ratio of TGTX is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 7,260K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,476K shares, representing a decrease of 16.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGTX by 45.66% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 6,193K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,962K shares, representing an increase of 36.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGTX by 192.23% over the last quarter.

Maverick Capital holds 4,319K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,702K shares, representing a decrease of 78.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGTX by 17.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,965K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,883K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGTX by 88.44% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,433K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,422K shares, representing a decrease of 28.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGTX by 46.06% over the last quarter.

TG Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TG Therapeutics is a fully-integrated, commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. In addition to an active research pipeline including five investigational medicines across these therapeutic areas, TG has received accelerated approval from the U.S. FDA for UKONIQTM (umbralisib), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma who have received at least one prior anti-CD20-based regimen and relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma who have received at least three prior lines of systemic therapies. Currently, the Company has two programs in Phase 3 development for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) and patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and several investigational medicines in Phase 1 clinical development.

