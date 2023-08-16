HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Terran Orbital Corp - (LLAP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Terran Orbital Corp - (NYSE:LLAP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 390.19% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Terran Orbital Corp - is 6.52. The forecasts range from a low of 1.36 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 390.19% from its latest reported closing price of 1.33.

The projected annual revenue for Terran Orbital Corp - is 258MM, an increase of 114.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 177 funds or institutions reporting positions in Terran Orbital Corp -. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 8.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LLAP is 0.65%, an increase of 32.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.18% to 86,421K shares. The put/call ratio of LLAP is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 15,325K shares representing 9.51% ownership of the company.

Lockheed Martin holds 13,482K shares representing 8.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beach Point Capital Management holds 10,025K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,744K shares, representing a decrease of 27.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLAP by 44.57% over the last quarter.

Stone Point Wealth holds 6,706K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,916K shares, representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLAP by 2.36% over the last quarter.

Blue Barn Wealth holds 5,892K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

