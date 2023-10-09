HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Tenaya Therapeutics (TNYA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 746.69% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tenaya Therapeutics is 21.76. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 746.69% from its latest reported closing price of 2.57.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tenaya Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 199 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenaya Therapeutics. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 4.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNYA is 0.17%, an increase of 86.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.23% to 48,633K shares. The put/call ratio of TNYA is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Column Group holds 9,400K shares representing 13.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Casdin Capital holds 6,381K shares representing 9.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,079K shares, representing an increase of 4.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNYA by 129.39% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 6,067K shares representing 8.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,470K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,387K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNYA by 340.71% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,429K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,430K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNYA by 95.26% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.