HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Tenaya Therapeutics (TNYA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 393.42% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tenaya Therapeutics is 21.76. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 393.42% from its latest reported closing price of 4.41.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tenaya Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 194 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenaya Therapeutics. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNYA is 0.15%, an increase of 363.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.65% to 45,960K shares. The put/call ratio of TNYA is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Column Group holds 9,400K shares representing 14.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Casdin Capital holds 6,079K shares representing 9.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 6,067K shares representing 9.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,387K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,472K shares, representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNYA by 29.44% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,430K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,432K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNYA by 33.90% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.