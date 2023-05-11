HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Tenaya Therapeutics (TNYA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 222.50% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tenaya Therapeutics is 21.93. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 222.50% from its latest reported closing price of 6.80.

The projected annual revenue for Tenaya Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 190 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenaya Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNYA is 0.03%, a decrease of 45.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.59% to 47,209K shares. The put/call ratio of TNYA is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Column Group holds 9,400K shares representing 14.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Casdin Capital holds 6,079K shares representing 9.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,587K shares, representing an increase of 41.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNYA by 38.55% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 6,067K shares representing 9.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,602K shares, representing an increase of 73.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNYA by 149.55% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,472K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,114K shares, representing an increase of 52.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNYA by 43.94% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 2,459K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

