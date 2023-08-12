HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Tempest Therapeutics (TPST) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3,003.28% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tempest Therapeutics is 19.38. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 3,003.28% from its latest reported closing price of 0.62.

The projected annual revenue for Tempest Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tempest Therapeutics. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPST is 0.01%, an increase of 127.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.48% to 3,405K shares. The put/call ratio of TPST is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 1,031K shares representing 8.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 824K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sectoral Asset Management holds 219K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 147K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIL holds 130K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tempest Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tempest Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company advancing small molecules that combine both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms with the potential to treat a wide range of tumors. The company’s two novel clinical programs are TPST-1495 and TPST-1120, antagonists of EP2/EP4 and PPARa, respectively. Both TPST-1495 and TPST-1120 are advancing through Phase 1 studies designed to study both agents as monotherapies and in combination with other approved agents. Tempest is also developing an orally available inhibitor of TREX-1 designed to activate the cGAS/STING pathway selectively. Tempest is headquartered in South San Francisco and supported by notable healthcare investors.

