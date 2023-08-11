News & Insights

Stocks
TGEN

HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Tecogen (TGEN) Buy Recommendation

August 11, 2023 — 09:13 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Tecogen (OTC:TGEN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 323.04% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tecogen is 4.59. The forecasts range from a low of 4.54 to a high of $4.72. The average price target represents an increase of 323.04% from its latest reported closing price of 1.08.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tecogen is 36MM, an increase of 53.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tecogen. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGEN is 0.08%, a decrease of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 321K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TGEN / Tecogen Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Herald Investment Management holds 321K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TGEN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.