HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Tecogen (TGEN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Tecogen (OTC:TGEN) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 323.04% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tecogen is 4.59. The forecasts range from a low of 4.54 to a high of $4.72. The average price target represents an increase of 323.04% from its latest reported closing price of 1.08.
The projected annual revenue for Tecogen is 36MM, an increase of 53.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tecogen. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGEN is 0.08%, a decrease of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 321K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Herald Investment Management holds 321K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
