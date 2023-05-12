HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Tecogen (TGEN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Tecogen (OTC:TGEN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 293.99% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tecogen is 4.59. The forecasts range from a low of 4.54 to a high of $4.72. The average price target represents an increase of 293.99% from its latest reported closing price of 1.16.

The projected annual revenue for Tecogen is 28MM, an increase of 21.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tecogen. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGEN is 0.08%, an increase of 13.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 321K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Herald Investment Management holds 321K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

