HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4,231.93% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Syros Pharmaceuticals is 143.82. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $630.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4,231.93% from its latest reported closing price of 3.32.

The projected annual revenue for Syros Pharmaceuticals is 18MM, an increase of 43.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Syros Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 86.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYRS is 0.00%, a decrease of 99.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.98% to 0K shares. The put/call ratio of SYRS is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Syros is redefining the power of small molecules to control the expression of genes. Based on its unique ability to elucidate regulatory regions of the genome, Syros aims to develop medicines that provide a profound benefit for patients with diseases that have eluded other genomics-based approaches. Syros is advancing a robust clinical-stage pipeline, including: SY-1425, a first-in-class oral selective RARα agonist in RARA-positive patients with higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide in patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a highly selective and potent oral CDK7 inhibitor in patients with select solid tumors. Syros also has multiple preclinical and discovery programs in oncology and monogenic diseases.

