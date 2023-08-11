HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Synlogic (SYBX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 925.13% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Synlogic is 5.10. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 925.13% from its latest reported closing price of 0.50.

The projected annual revenue for Synlogic is 1MM, a decrease of 48.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synlogic. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYBX is 0.21%, a decrease of 7.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.79% to 36,150K shares. The put/call ratio of SYBX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 6,030K shares representing 8.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 4,229K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atlas Venture Associates IX holds 2,652K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 2,521K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,702K shares, representing a decrease of 7.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYBX by 34.39% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 2,151K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,270K shares, representing a decrease of 5.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYBX by 36.82% over the last quarter.

Synlogic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Synlogic™ is bringing the transformative potential of synthetic biology to medicine. With a premiere synthetic biology platform that leverages a reproducible, modular approach to microbial engineering, Synlogic designs Synthetic Biotic therapeutics that target validated underlying biology to treat disease in new ways. Synlogic's proprietary pipeline includes Synthetic Biotics for the treatment of metabolic disorders including Phenylketonuria (PKU) and Enteric Hyperoxaluria (HOX). The company is also building a portfolio of partner-able assets in immunology and oncology.

