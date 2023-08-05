HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.70% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Syndax Pharmaceuticals is 37.29. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 88.70% from its latest reported closing price of 19.76.

The projected annual revenue for Syndax Pharmaceuticals is 14MM, a decrease of 89.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 382 funds or institutions reporting positions in Syndax Pharmaceuticals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNDX is 0.27%, a decrease of 9.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.62% to 77,581K shares. The put/call ratio of SNDX is 3.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,004K shares representing 10.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,983K shares, representing a decrease of 13.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 28.05% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 3,865K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,861K shares, representing a decrease of 51.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 16.14% over the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 3,709K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 3,206K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,561K shares, representing an increase of 20.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 12.58% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 3,092K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. The Company's pipeline includes SNDX-5613, a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin-MLL binding interaction, axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, and entinostat, a class I HDAC inhibitor.

