HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Sutro Biopharma (STRO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 348.94% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sutro Biopharma is 19.12. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 348.94% from its latest reported closing price of 4.26.

The projected annual revenue for Sutro Biopharma is 60MM, an increase of 5.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 298 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sutro Biopharma. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STRO is 0.05%, a decrease of 39.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.34% to 58,482K shares. The put/call ratio of STRO is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Suvretta Capital Management holds 5,689K shares representing 9.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,565K shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRO by 41.21% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 4,360K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,212K shares, representing an increase of 26.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRO by 53.83% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 3,348K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,838K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,838K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRO by 44.80% over the last quarter.

Holocene Advisors holds 2,133K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,314K shares, representing a decrease of 8.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRO by 57.51% over the last quarter.

Sutro Biopharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc., located in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage drug discovery, development and manufacturing company. Using precise protein engineering and rational design, Sutro is advancing next-generation oncology therapeutics.

