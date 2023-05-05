HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Surface Oncology (SURF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 853.77% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Surface Oncology is 5.51. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 853.77% from its latest reported closing price of 0.58.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Surface Oncology is 3MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 124 funds or institutions reporting positions in Surface Oncology. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 8.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SURF is 0.01%, a decrease of 22.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.61% to 34,825K shares. The put/call ratio of SURF is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 5,564K shares representing 9.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,823K shares, representing a decrease of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SURF by 24.48% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 5,496K shares representing 9.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,567K shares, representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SURF by 33.28% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 3,925K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atlas Venture Associates IX holds 2,945K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,709K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Surface Oncology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Surface Oncology is an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapies focused on the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline includes two wholly-owned clinical-stage programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114). In addition, Surface has two partnerships with major pharmaceutical companies: a collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930; Phase 1) and a collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline targeting PVRIG (SRF813; preclinical). Surface's novel cancer immunotherapies are designed to achieve a clinically meaningful and sustained anti-tumor response and may be used alone or in combination with other therapies.

See all Surface Oncology regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.