HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Super League Gaming (SLGG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 220.81% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Super League Gaming is 2.04. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of 220.81% from its latest reported closing price of 0.64.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Super League Gaming is 31MM, an increase of 61.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Super League Gaming. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLGG is 0.00%, a decrease of 33.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.21% to 2,537K shares. The put/call ratio of SLGG is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 736K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 416K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 415K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLGG by 51.37% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 338K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 184K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 185K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLGG by 11.76% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 146K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLGG by 53.30% over the last quarter.

Super League Gaming Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Super League Gaming is a leading gaming community and content platform that gives everyday gamers multiple ways to connect and engage with others while enjoying the video games they love. Powered by patented, proprietary technology systems, Super League offers players the ability to create gameplay-driven experiences they can share with friends, the opportunity to watch live streaming broadcasts and gameplay highlights across digital and social channels, and the chance to compete in events and challenges designed to celebrate victories and achievements across multiple skill levels. With gameplay and content offerings featuring more than a dozen of the top video game titles in the world, Super League is building a broadly inclusive, global brand at the intersection of gaming, experiences and entertainment. Whether to access its expanding direct audience or the company's unique content production and virtual event capabilities, third parties ranging from consumer brands, video game publishers, television companies, traditional sports organizations, concert promoters, and more, are turning to Super League to provide integrated solutions that drive business growth.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.