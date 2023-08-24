HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 104.21% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for SpringWorks Therapeutics is 58.14. The forecasts range from a low of 41.41 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 104.21% from its latest reported closing price of 28.47.

The projected annual revenue for SpringWorks Therapeutics is 28MM, a decrease of 21.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 354 funds or institutions reporting positions in SpringWorks Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 3.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWTX is 0.19%, a decrease of 3.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.71% to 73,009K shares. The put/call ratio of SWTX is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 4,179K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,499K shares, representing a decrease of 7.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWTX by 12.67% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 3,546K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,100K shares, representing an increase of 12.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWTX by 31.35% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 3,460K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boxer Capital holds 3,422K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 3,081K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SpringWorks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to acquiring, developing and commercializing life-changing medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from devastating rare diseases and cancer. SpringWorks has a differentiated portfolio of small molecule targeted oncology product candidates and is advancing two potentially registrational clinical trials in rare tumor types, as well as several other programs addressing highly prevalent, genetically defined cancers. SpringWorks' strategic approach and operational excellence in clinical development have enabled it to rapidly advance its two lead product candidates into late-stage clinical trials while simultaneously entering into multiple shared-value partnerships with industry leaders to expand its portfolio.

