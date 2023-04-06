HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates SPLASH BEVERAGE GROUP (SBEV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of SPLASH BEVERAGE GROUP (AMEX:SBEV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 93.45% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for SPLASH BEVERAGE GROUP is $2.80. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 93.45% from its latest reported closing price of $1.45.

The projected annual revenue for SPLASH BEVERAGE GROUP is $48MM, an increase of 193.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 215K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing an increase of 63.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBEV by 93.93% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 102K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 24K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fmr holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 27K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPLASH BEVERAGE GROUP. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBEV is 0.01%, an increase of 170.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.03% to 2,401K shares. The put/call ratio of SBEV is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

Splash Beverage Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Splash Beverage Group specializes in manufacturing, distribution, sales & marketing of various beverages across multiple channels. SBEV operates in both the non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage segments which they believe leverages efficiencies and dilutes risk. SBEV believes its business model is unique as it ONLY develops/accelerates brands it perceives to have highly visible pre-existing brand awareness or pure category innovation.

