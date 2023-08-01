HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 296.32% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spero Therapeutics is 6.46. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 296.32% from its latest reported closing price of 1.63.
The projected annual revenue for Spero Therapeutics is 28MM, a decrease of 47.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.22.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spero Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 16.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPRO is 0.15%, an increase of 362.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.34% to 14,794K shares. The put/call ratio of SPRO is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Anson Funds Management holds 3,345K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,020K shares, representing an increase of 9.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPRO by 7.90% over the last quarter.
Atlas Venture Associates IX holds 1,377K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
AWM Investment holds 1,300K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 1,031K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 895K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 618K shares, representing an increase of 31.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPRO by 12.20% over the last quarter.
Spero Therapeutics Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug-resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases.
