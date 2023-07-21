HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 342.46% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spero Therapeutics is 6.46. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 342.46% from its latest reported closing price of 1.46.

The projected annual revenue for Spero Therapeutics is 28MM, a decrease of 47.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spero Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 13.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPRO is 0.15%, an increase of 331.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.79% to 14,667K shares. The put/call ratio of SPRO is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Anson Funds Management holds 3,345K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,020K shares, representing an increase of 9.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPRO by 7.90% over the last quarter.

Atlas Venture Associates IX holds 1,377K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 1,300K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 1,031K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 895K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 618K shares, representing an increase of 31.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPRO by 12.20% over the last quarter.

Spero Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug-resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases.

