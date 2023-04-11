HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 314.10% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spero Therapeutics is $6.46. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 314.10% from its latest reported closing price of $1.56.

The projected annual revenue for Spero Therapeutics is $28MM, a decrease of 47.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.22.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II - Total Market Index Portfolio Initial Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 575.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPRO by 63.35% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 876K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 688K shares, representing an increase of 21.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPRO by 22,288.29% over the last quarter.

Anson Funds Management holds 3,020K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,474K shares, representing an increase of 51.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPRO by 147.81% over the last quarter.

Colony Group holds 10K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spero Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 23.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPRO is 0.17%, an increase of 49.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 28.47% to 14,257K shares. The put/call ratio of SPRO is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

Spero Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug-resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases.

