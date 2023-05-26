HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.30% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is 1.97. The forecasts range from a low of 1.15 to a high of $3.68. The average price target represents an increase of 80.30% from its latest reported closing price of 1.09.

The projected annual revenue for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is 46MM, an increase of 78.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPPI is 0.02%, an increase of 107.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.74% to 45,022K shares. The put/call ratio of SPPI is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 16,700K shares representing 8.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,000K shares, representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPPI by 65.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,766K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,349K shares, representing an increase of 7.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPPI by 102.60% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 3,712K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,557K shares, representing an increase of 4.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPPI by 89.21% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,362K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,286K shares, representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPPI by 98.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,757K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,512K shares, representing an increase of 13.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPPI by 118.96% over the last quarter.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel and targeted oncology therapies. Spectrum has a strong track record of successfully executing across the biopharmaceutical business model, from in-licensing and acquiring differentiated drugs, clinically developing novel assets, successfully gaining regulatory approvals and commercializing in a competitive healthcare marketplace. Spectrum has a late-stage pipeline with novel assets that serve areas of unmet need. This pipeline has the potential to transform the company in the near future.

Key filings for this company:

