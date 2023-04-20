HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Southwall Technologies (SWTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Southwall Technologies (NASDAQ:SWTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 146.13% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Southwall Technologies is $60.18. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 146.13% from its latest reported closing price of $24.45.

The projected annual revenue for Southwall Technologies is $28MM, a decrease of 21.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$5.07.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cwm holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 6.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWTX by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 192K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT Small Cap Index Fund Class II holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 6.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWTX by 7.84% over the last quarter.

BBSC - JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF holds 19K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 38.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWTX by 76.93% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 9.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWTX by 25.09% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 363 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southwall Technologies. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWTX is 0.20%, an increase of 4.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.10% to 70,125K shares. The put/call ratio of SWTX is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SpringWorks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to acquiring, developing and commercializing life-changing medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from devastating rare diseases and cancer. SpringWorks has a differentiated portfolio of small molecule targeted oncology product candidates and is advancing two potentially registrational clinical trials in rare tumor types, as well as several other programs addressing highly prevalent, genetically defined cancers. SpringWorks' strategic approach and operational excellence in clinical development have enabled it to rapidly advance its two lead product candidates into late-stage clinical trials while simultaneously entering into multiple shared-value partnerships with industry leaders to expand its portfolio.

