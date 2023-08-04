HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Solitario Resources (XPL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Solitario Resources (AMEX:XPL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.74% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Solitario Resources is 0.92. The forecasts range from a low of 0.91 to a high of $0.94. The average price target represents an increase of 51.74% from its latest reported closing price of 0.60.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Solitario Resources is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solitario Resources. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPL is 0.07%, a decrease of 19.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 10,276K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Long Focus Capital Management holds 1,410K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,173K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jacob Asset Management Of New York holds 1,014K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JMCGX - Jacob Micro Cap Growth Fund Investor Class holds 914K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,014K shares, representing a decrease of 10.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPL by 16.45% over the last quarter.

K2 Principal Fund holds 887K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 930K shares, representing a decrease of 4.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPL by 7.83% over the last quarter.

Solitario Zinc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Solitario is a well-funded emerging zinc exploration and development company traded on the NYSE American and on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Solitario holds 50% joint venture interest (Teck Resources 50%) in the high-grade, open-pittable Lik zinc deposit in Alaska and a 39% joint venture interest (Nexa Resources holds the remaining 61% interest) on the high-grade Florida Canyon zinc project in Peru. Management and Directors hold approximately 9.6% (excluding options) of the Company's 58.2 million shares outstanding. Solitario's cash balance and marketable securities stand at approximately US$7.9 million.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.