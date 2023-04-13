HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 207.87% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sol-Gel Technologies is $11.73. The forecasts range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 207.87% from its latest reported closing price of $3.81.

The projected annual revenue for Sol-Gel Technologies is $20MM, an increase of 418.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.46.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services holds 920K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 921K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLGL by 99.92% over the last quarter.

RYJ - Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 19.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLGL by 22.07% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 200.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLGL by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 132.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLGL by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 2,575K shares representing 10.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sol-Gel Technologies. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLGL is 0.05%, a decrease of 22.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.77% to 5,712K shares. The put/call ratio of SLGL is 1.68, indicating a bearish outlook.

Sol-Gel Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sol-Gel is a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Sol-Gel leverages its proprietary microencapsulation technology platform for the development of Twyneo, under investigation for the treatment of acne vulgaris, and Epsolay, under investigation for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea. The Company's pipeline also includes SGT-210 (erlotinib gel), under investigation for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma, and three pre-clinical assets - erlotinib, tapinarof and roflumilast - currently being tested for various pharmaceutical indications.

