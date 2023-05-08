HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Selecta Biosciences (SELB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 482.41% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Selecta Biosciences is 6.29. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 482.41% from its latest reported closing price of 1.08.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Selecta Biosciences is 47MM, a decrease of 42.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 133 funds or institutions reporting positions in Selecta Biosciences. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 5.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SELB is 0.27%, an increase of 17.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.90% to 58,785K shares. The put/call ratio of SELB is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mangrove Partners holds 5,260K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 4,883K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NanoDimension holds 3,788K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,003K shares, representing a decrease of 5.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SELB by 46.79% over the last quarter.

Endurant Capital Management holds 3,778K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,938K shares, representing a decrease of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SELB by 17.59% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 3,500K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Selecta Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Selecta Biosciences Inc. is leveraging its clinically validated ImmTOR™ platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses. With a proven ability to induce tolerance to highly immunogenic proteins, ImmTOR has the potential to amplify the efficacy of biologic therapies, including redosing of life-saving gene therapies, as well as restore the body's natural self-tolerance in autoimmune diseases. The company's first program aimed at addressing immunogenicity to AAV gene therapies is expected to enter clinical trials in early 2021 in partnership with AskBio for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia (MMA), a rare metabolic disorder. A wholly-owned program focused on addressing IgA nephropathy driven by ImmTOR and a therapeutic enzyme is also in development among additional product candidates. Selecta recently licensed its Phase 3 clinical product candidate, SEL-212, in chronic refractory gout to Sobi.

See all Selecta Biosciences regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.