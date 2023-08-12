HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 149.48% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for scPharmaceuticals is 19.58. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 149.48% from its latest reported closing price of 7.85.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for scPharmaceuticals is 14MM, an increase of 289.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in scPharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 15.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCPH is 0.15%, a decrease of 26.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.04% to 24,299K shares. The put/call ratio of SCPH is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 5,560K shares representing 15.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 3,298K shares representing 9.22% ownership of the company.

AIGH Capital Management holds 2,076K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,550K shares, representing a decrease of 22.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCPH by 8.39% over the last quarter.

Cowen And Company holds 1,838K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,808K shares, representing a decrease of 52.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCPH by 50.38% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,654K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 826K shares, representing an increase of 50.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCPH by 162.64% over the last quarter.

scPharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

scPharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that are designed to reduce healthcare costs and improve health outcomes. The Company develops, internally and through strategic partnerships, innovative products and solutions that aim to expand and advance the outpatient care of select acute conditions. The Company's lead programs focus on the subcutaneous, self-administration of IV-strength treatments in heart failure and infectious disease. scPharmaceuticals is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.