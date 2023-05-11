HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.23% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for scPharmaceuticals is 17.75. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 56.23% from its latest reported closing price of 11.36.

The projected annual revenue for scPharmaceuticals is 14MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.53.

There are 97 funds or institutions reporting positions in scPharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 31.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCPH is 0.21%, an increase of 67.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 70.61% to 24,596K shares. The put/call ratio of SCPH is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

Orbimed Advisors holds 5,560K shares representing 15.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,797K shares, representing an increase of 13.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCPH by 31.34% over the last quarter.

Cowen And Company holds 2,808K shares representing 7.85% ownership of the company.

5AM Venture Management holds 2,735K shares representing 7.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,335K shares, representing a decrease of 21.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCPH by 26.50% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 2,550K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 757K shares, representing an increase of 70.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCPH by 292.66% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 2,148K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,492K shares, representing a decrease of 16.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCPH by 4.67% over the last quarter.

scPharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that are designed to reduce healthcare costs and improve health outcomes. The Company develops, internally and through strategic partnerships, innovative products and solutions that aim to expand and advance the outpatient care of select acute conditions. The Company's lead programs focus on the subcutaneous, self-administration of IV-strength treatments in heart failure and infectious disease. scPharmaceuticals is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

