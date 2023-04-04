HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Savara (SVRA) Buy Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Savara with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.15% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Savara is $3.32. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 81.15% from its latest reported closing price of $1.83.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Savara is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.29.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

NEA Management Company holds 24,138K shares representing 21.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 11,623K shares representing 10.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 10,135K shares representing 8.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,908K shares, representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVRA by 12.79% over the last quarter.

Caxton holds 6,897K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 6,865K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Savara. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SVRA is 0.43%, an increase of 38.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.63% to 81,047K shares. The put/call ratio of SVRA is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

Savara Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Savara is an orphan lung disease company. Its lead program, molgramostim, is an inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP). Its management team has significant experience in orphan drug development and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, and effectively advancing product candidates to approval and commercialization.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.