HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 637.78% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sangamo Therapeutics is 7.53. The forecasts range from a low of 1.52 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 637.78% from its latest reported closing price of 1.02.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Sangamo Therapeutics is 125MM, a decrease of 42.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.38.
- For more in-depth coverage of Sangamo Therapeutics, view the free, crowd-sourced company research report on Finpedia.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 352 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sangamo Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGMO is 0.02%, a decrease of 52.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.17% to 113,956K shares. The put/call ratio of SGMO is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Wasatch Advisors holds 13,642K shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,651K shares, representing an increase of 7.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGMO by 44.09% over the last quarter.
Rokos Capital Management LLP holds 6,474K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 5,717K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,824K shares, representing a decrease of 19.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGMO by 41.34% over the last quarter.
WAMCX - Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 5,455K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,907K shares, representing an increase of 10.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGMO by 40.76% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,165K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Sangamo Therapeutics Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Sangamo Therapeutics is committed to translating ground-breaking science into genomic medicines with the potential to transform patients' lives using gene therapy, cell therapy, and genome engineering.
Additional reading:
- SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS REPORTS RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS AND SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS Conference call and webcast scheduled for Tuesday August 8, 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
- Amended and Restated 2018 Equity Incentive Plan of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.
- Fifth Certificate of Amendment of the Seventh Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.
- Sixth Certificate of Amendment of the Seventh Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.
- Restated Certificate of Incorporation of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.