HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Roivant Sciences (ROIV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.18% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Roivant Sciences is 14.13. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 56.18% from its latest reported closing price of 9.05.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Roivant Sciences is 171MM, an increase of 297.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 163 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roivant Sciences. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 23.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROIV is 1.91%, an increase of 58.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.24% to 431,217K shares. The put/call ratio of ROIV is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QVT Financial holds 122,542K shares representing 16.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 129,394K shares, representing a decrease of 5.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROIV by 77.57% over the last quarter.

Sb Investment Advisers holds 95,032K shares representing 12.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99,376K shares, representing a decrease of 4.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROIV by 158.75% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 88,239K shares representing 11.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 8,998K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,700K shares, representing an increase of 58.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROIV by 482.04% over the last quarter.

Patient Square Capital holds 6,826K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Roivant Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Roivant develops transformative medicines faster by building technologies and developing talent in creative ways, leveraging the Roivant platform to launch "Vants" - nimble and focused biopharmaceutical and health technology companies

See all Roivant Sciences regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.