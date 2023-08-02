HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 207.35% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rigel Pharmaceuticals is 4.24. The forecasts range from a low of 1.21 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 207.35% from its latest reported closing price of 1.38.

The projected annual revenue for Rigel Pharmaceuticals is 123MM, an increase of 0.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rigel Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIGL is 0.04%, a decrease of 61.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.19% to 121,948K shares. The put/call ratio of RIGL is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 17,024K shares representing 9.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,956K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIGL by 27.07% over the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 12,803K shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 5,237K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,188K shares, representing an increase of 39.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIGL by 49.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,156K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 3,774K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,322K shares, representing a decrease of 14.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIGL by 30.41% over the last quarter.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel small molecule drugs that significantly improve the lives of patients with hematologic disorders, cancer and rare immune diseases. Rigel's pioneering research focuses on signaling pathways that are critical to disease mechanisms. The company's first FDA approved product is TAVALISSE® (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) tablets, the only oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. The product is also commercially available in Europe (TAVLESSE) and Canada (TAVALISSE) for the treatment of chronic immune thrombocytopenia in adult patients.

