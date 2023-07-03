HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Rewalk Robotics (RWLK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 3, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 410.00% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rewalk Robotics is 3.06. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 410.00% from its latest reported closing price of 0.60.

The projected annual revenue for Rewalk Robotics is 13MM, an increase of 129.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rewalk Robotics. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 27.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RWLK is 0.01%, a decrease of 21.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.44% to 2,297K shares. The put/call ratio of RWLK is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advisor Group Holdings holds 1,054K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,071K shares, representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWLK by 86.97% over the last quarter.

Sabby Management holds 502K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 697K shares, representing a decrease of 38.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWLK by 32.24% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 180K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 147K shares, representing an increase of 18.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWLK by 12.58% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 170K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares, representing an increase of 18.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWLK by 20.26% over the last quarter.

IWC - iShares Micro-Cap ETF holds 130K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares, representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWLK by 2.31% over the last quarter.

Rewalk Robotics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with lower limb disabilities as a result of spinal cord injury or stroke. ReWalk's mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for individuals with lower limb disability through the creation and development of market leading robotic technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has headquarters in the United States, Israel and Germany.

