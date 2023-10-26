HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Revolution Medicines (RVMD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 26, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 83.51% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Revolution Medicines is 36.72. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 83.51% from its latest reported closing price of 20.01.

The projected annual revenue for Revolution Medicines is 21MM, a decrease of 29.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 375 funds or institutions reporting positions in Revolution Medicines. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVMD is 0.37%, an increase of 7.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.23% to 118,770K shares. The put/call ratio of RVMD is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,290K shares representing 9.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,425K shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 16.32% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 7,199K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,352K shares, representing an increase of 25.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 26.38% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 6,256K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,956K shares, representing an increase of 20.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 18.87% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,019K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,035K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 14.58% over the last quarter.

Nextech Invest holds 4,840K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines Background Information



Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies to inhibit high-value frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company possesses sophisticated structure-based drug discovery capabilities built upon deep chemical biology and cancer pharmacology know-how and innovative, proprietary technologies that enable the creation of small molecules tailored to unconventional binding sites.

