HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Revolution Medicines (RVMD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.71% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Revolution Medicines is $32.51. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 55.71% from its latest reported closing price of $20.88.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Revolution Medicines is $21MM, a decrease of 41.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.66.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFVEX - U.s. Vector Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 34K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Barclays holds 142K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares, representing a decrease of 19.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 99.96% over the last quarter.

First Republic Investment Management holds 57K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 676K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 657K shares, representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 14.13% over the last quarter.

Arizona State Retirement System holds 17K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 5.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 19.64% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 356 funds or institutions reporting positions in Revolution Medicines. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVMD is 0.56%, an increase of 5.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.74% to 95,092K shares. The put/call ratio of RVMD is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

Revolution Medicines Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies to inhibit high-value frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company possesses sophisticated structure-based drug discovery capabilities built upon deep chemical biology and cancer pharmacology know-how and innovative, proprietary technologies that enable the creation of small molecules tailored to unconventional binding sites.

See all Revolution Medicines regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.