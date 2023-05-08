HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings (RVPH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings (NASDAQ:RVPH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.09% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings is 13.26. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 55.09% from its latest reported closing price of 8.55.

The projected annual revenue for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVPH is 0.02%, an increase of 119.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 37.56% to 1,611K shares. The put/call ratio of RVPH is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 320K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 273K shares, representing an increase of 14.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVPH by 189.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 145K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing an increase of 46.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVPH by 361.10% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 134K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares, representing an increase of 4.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVPH by 169.94% over the last quarter.

EMC Capital Management holds 124K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing an increase of 55.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVPH by 85.87% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 92K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing an increase of 21.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVPH by 230.94% over the last quarter.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. Reviva's primary focus is developing its lead product candidate, RP5063 (brilaroxazine), for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. Reviva also intends to develop RP5063 for treating PAH and IPF. RP5063 is a serotonin, dopamine, and nicotinic receptor active compound, which has successfully completed a global Phase 2 clinical trial and has shown clinical efficacy and safety for schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder.

